How Ford's Small-Block V8 Helped Shape The Muscle Car Era

By the early 1960s, Detroit was neck-deep in a horsepower race. Bigger was better, or so everyone thought. Chevrolet had its big-block 409, Chrysler had the 413 Max Wedge, and Ford had the 427 FE that famously powered the Le Mans-winning GT40 in 1966. You could even lay your hands on the only street legal GT40 from "Ford V Ferrari" in the auctions if you're lucky.

However, Ford was thinking in another direction, deciding to focus on efficiency and balance. The result was the small-block V8, a compact, lightweight engine that proved you didn't need massive displacement to make serious power. This is despite Ford later making a 400 cubic incher, which was one of the biggest small-block engines ever built. Although that version came later in the '70s, Ford's first attempt at a small-block appeared in 1962 as the 221-cubic-inch engine. Dubbed the Challenger V8, this design would go on to service the next 40 years.

In the same year, Ford bumped up the displacement to 260 cubic inches. It went up to 289 in the following year, featuring a new block to make space for the bigger bore. Come 1968, this engine grew to 302 cubic inches, and the 351-cubic-inch small block was born in '69 with the name "Windsor". This engine didn't come from just one assembly line. Throughout its long production life, it was cast and built in Cleveland, Ohio and Windsor, Ontario, with each plant leaving its own subtle signature. If you spot a "CF" stamp, you're looking at a Cleveland block; "WF" means Windsor forged it, hence the name. The bigger 351 Windsor was born and raised exclusively in Canada, while the early 221 and 260 engines came solely out of Cleveland.