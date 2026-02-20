SpaceX Comes Up With Yet Another New Business Model, Privatized Space Traffic Control

SpaceX, the company that makes reuseable rockets, which is also the company that makes the Starlink constellation of satellites, which is also the company that provides internet service from said satellites, which is also the company that wants to start making voice-controlled attack drones, has now added on a new business venture! No, not CEO Elon Musk's other company xAI, although the former is set to acquire the latter. Instead, SpaceX has announced that it will start providing a space traffic control service, called Stargaze, to make sure satellites don't crash into each other.

The need is real: low-Earth orbit is getting mighty crowded these days, thanks mostly to Starlink itself, although everyone else wants to hop on the constellation bandwagon too. In fact, a Starlink satellite nearly collided with another operator's just in December. The old system of shoving satellites into space and hoping for the best is not going to work going forward. PC Magazine reports that Starlink had to take nearly 150,000 safety maneuvers in the second half of 2025, compared to under 7,000 in all of 2022.

So it seems that Starlink, whose tens of thousands of satellites brought the issue to a head, wants to try to solve the problem for everyone. On the surface, this appears to be a noble gesture done for the benefit of all spacefaring operators, offered free of charge. But this is capitalism: nothing's really free.