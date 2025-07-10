Disaster Looms As President Trump Plans To Defund Satellite Crash Avoidance Service

As the country's air traffic control issues reached a tipping point earlier this year, President Donald Trump attempted to shift all of the blame for the decades-long systemic decline to the Biden administration. However, the failed airline mogul sitting behind the Resolute Desk is planning to scrap the Traffic Coordination System for Space (TraCSS). The NOAA-operated civilian system was being developed to manage all satellite traffic, taking the responsibility from the Department of Defense. The U.S. Space Force and the entire private space industry are telling Congress this is a recipe for disaster.

The White House's proposed 2026 discretionary budget would see an 84% cut for NOAA's Office of Space Commerce, Reuters reports. The financial blow would shutter TraCSS before it's fully introduced. According to the agency, an initial version was launched in September 2024 to beta users with a full rollout slated for 2026. It's safe to say that abruptly killing off the program was met with universal disapproval. Over 450 private space companies sent a letter to Capitol Hill begging for a reversal. The industry signatories included the country's two satellite constellation operators, SpaceX and Amazon's Project Kuiper. The letter reads: