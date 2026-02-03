Now It's A MechaSpace Race: China Wants To Put AI Data Centers In Space, Too

America, being America, is more or less letting private corporations drive the space AI race, rather than having a dedicated national strategy. Those corporations have been busy, though. Google's Project Suncatcher is already mapping out how to put AI data centers into space using formation-flight satellite constellations. You'll be stunned to learn that Elon Musk believes that SpaceX will dominate this sector, especially since he's considering merging his space company with his AI company. Musk said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that space would be the cheapest solution for AI in two or three years. And when Elon Musk puts a timeframe on something, you know it absolutely, positively, definitely will happen.

In the meantime, American startup Starcloud trained an AI model from a satellite in orbit in December using an Nvidia card, a world first. It learned English using the complete works of Shakespeare. So we have now invented a spaceborne MechaShakespeare. Why? We don't have time for that, this is capitalism!

Of course, this party may well be crashed by that worst of all buzzkills, feasibility. Despite Starcloud's success, there's a long way from there to running full data centers that can compute at the speeds necessary to compete with ground-based systems. There are still vital engineering problems to be worked out, such as radiation shielding and cooling. Plus, flying satellites in formation has never been done at large scale before. But China's new Five Year Plan makes clear that it has the ambition and government will to try.