Who Owns Polestar Now, And Are All The Cars Made In Sweden?

Polestar, builder of some very attractive EVs, is a bit of a strange automaker on the global stage. It makes some well-designed, very quick and fairly affordable vehicles, but have you ever wondered where are those EVs built and who owns the company? Well friends, you've come to the right place, as all answers will shortly be revealed.

Initially created as a partnership between Swedish automaker Volvo and giant Chinese auto conglomerate Geely in 2017 after purchasing the Polestar Racing division, Polestar is a global brand with plants all over the world — but none in Sweden. At least, not right now. In fact, despite the company's headquarters being located in Gothenburg, Sweden, Polestars have never built in Sweden. At the moment, Polestar offers three models here in the U.S.: the 2, the 3 and (wait for it) the 4. The Polestar 2 is built in a facility in Luqiao, China, owned by Geely Holding but operated by Volvo. The larger Polestar 3 SUV is built in at the Volvo plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, as well as at a plant in Chengdu, China — Polestar's primary manufacturing center specifically built for building the limited-run, now-retired Polestar 1 hybrid coupe. The Polestar 4 is built at the Hangzhou Bay factory operated by Geely Holding, but every Polestar 4 bound for the U.S. will be made at a plant in Busan, South Korea, starting later in 2025.