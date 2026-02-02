Toyota's Latest Teaser Is Bad News For Anyone Who Thought We'd Get A New Truck

If you just look at the second teaser image that Toyota released, I would argue it's pretty clear we're looking at a three-row SUV of some sort, but in case you aren't fully convinced, take a look at the same image after I played around with the brightness and contrast settings. That's 100% a third row. Maybe you can pick out a few other details that I missed, but hopefully, we can be done arguing over whether or not that's a third row of seats.

Still, the best we can do is guess at what we're looking at, since the press release barely even hints at what it is. The entirety of the press release was literally, "Big energy. Bigger versatility. A new adventure starts February 10th. #LetsGoPlaces." Could that mean it's electric? Sure. Could it easily be a hybrid? Of course. The mystery is half the fun. Or, if my suspicions about the driving dynamics prove to be correct, literally all the fun.

In the interest of having fun, though, I say let's swing for the fences. What if the "it's a truck" people and the "it's a three-row SUV" people are both right? What if we really are looking at a three-row family hauler that also has a truck bed? Trucks are popular. Three-row SUVs are popular. Clearly, the best solution is to combine the two and start printing buckets of money.

Do I actually think that's what we're looking at here? Not one bit. But I bet it would be way more fun than a redesigned Highlander, an electric Highlander with a different name, or whatever it is that Toyota actually shows off on February 10.