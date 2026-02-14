Costco Is A Surprisingly Cheap Place To Replace A Key Fob

Not every single make and model is covered by this program, though. Extremely modern vehicles might not yet have this option, which makes sense because software updates will always take a little time. You also might have trouble getting replacement keys for some German-made vehicles through the program.

Offering a key replacement option made sense to Car Keys Direct's chief commercial officer, Kirk Stewart. "Replacing a car key used to mean scheduling an appointment, waiting all day and paying a steep price at the dealership," he said in an interview with Auto Remarketing. The company also expects that 40% of consumers would purchase an additional key if it was more affordable. Certainly, having an extra key when it comes time sell or trade-in your car increases the value of that trade-in.

Additionally, this service helps break a monopoly on key replacements. Car Keys Direct's CEO Mark Lanwehr said in that same interview, "Our success at Costco proves, when given the opportunity, consumers are eager to embrace alternatives to the 30-year monopoly of car dealership key replacement." While it might not be the first thing on your mind when you go to Costco, if you need or want to get another key for your ride, you can do so there. (And, unlike other items in the store, you don't have to purchase them in bulk.)