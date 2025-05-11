Are Costco Tires Actually A Good Deal Anymore?

Costco — the land of giant muffins, five-gallon drums of mayonnaise, and, yes, surprisingly decent deals on car items from tools to tires. For years, slapping some fresh rubber on your ride via the wholesale giant felt like a way to dodge the often opaque pricing and upselling shenanigans of tire shops. You walk in for a $1.50 hot dog and walk out with four new Goodyear tires and a pallet of paper towels. Classic. But times have changed, rubber prices are ballooning, and that nagging question may be popping up like a dreaded sidewall bubble: is a $65 standard membership still worth it for tires alone?

Based on what Costco advertises for its tire services, it mostly still looks like a pretty good deal, especially when you factor in the extras. But like that suspiciously cheap giant teddy bear, it pays to look closer at what you're actually getting before wrestling the deal into your cart. This is because finding tires that give you the most bang for your buck involves more than just the initial price tag. Let's break down whether these tires are worth the trip to Costco.