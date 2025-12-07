How A Costco Membership Might Save You Money Over Tire Rack

When shopping for a new set of tires, there's a litany of places you can go. One popular option is ordering from Tire Rack and having it installed by a local shop. Another option is hitting Costco and taking advantage of that membership fee. Which is the better deal? Is it cheaper to go with Tire Rack, or is it cheaper to pay the $65 yearly membership fee and order from Costco?

For our first vehicle, we're going to look at replacement performance tires for a 2023 Honda Civic Type R, that teenage dirtbag. The factory tire size on that vehicle is 265/30/R19. Because our hypothetical owner goes to the occasional track day, we're going to look at a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

In each of our examples, we're using a standard Costco membership. We're using the default ZIP code of 45219 — Cincinnati, Ohio — as our home base. We're then selecting the Florence, Kentucky, location of Costco. Costco installs the tires on site. For Tire Rack orders, we're using the same ZIP code and selecting the closest certified installer — Michel Tires Plus — from the list. Your results may vary.

Costco's total, with installation and tax, comes to $2,158.66. That includes an $80 instant savings. To get those same tires at Tire Rack, the total amount comes to $2,321.96. An instant savings of $20 has been applied to that order. If you add $65 for the Costco membership, you're still saving $98.30 by shopping at Costco.