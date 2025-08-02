Are Costco Car Batteries Actually A Good Deal And What Is The Warranty?
It's not hard to fathom why Costco has become the world's third-largest retailer. It's low-cost, direct-sourcing price strategy not only applies to everyday items like groceries, mouth-watering rotisserie chicken, and whole, frozen animals like goats and pigs, but it managed to tug the heartstrings of car enthusiasts with its low-priced tire selection (that come with lifetime maintenance services, making them a fantastic deal for Costco members), new vehicles with pre-negotiated prices, and car batteries.
No, Costco doesn't have or sell Costco-branded batteries — at least not yet — but it carries an array of Interstate batteries for cars, trucks, golf carts, and marine batteries for boats. We have to admit that the Interstate brand didn't make it to Consumer Reports' list of the best car batteries this 2025, but none of those come close to Costco car batteries in the savings arena.
For instance, a sealed lead-acid or maintenance-free Interstate battery at Costco, specifically for a 2018 Toyota Camry 2.5L gas model, starts at $125. Meanwhile, O'Reilly Auto Parts is peddling a similar flooded lead-acid battery at $210 for the same car, making Costco's Interstate selection a smashing good bargain. What's more, Costco batteries carry a three-year/36-month warranty, which is the same warranty that O'Reilly offers. Do the math, and you'll end up paying less money at Costco for a car battery that has the same warranty as a more expensive one.
Why are car batteries cheaper at Costco?
The reason why almost everything is cheaper at Costco is the company's warehouse-type business model and has nothing to do with sorcery or mind control. The annual membership fees (ranging from $65 to $135), direct sourcing strategy, and limited selections are just a few reasons why Costco manages to keep prices reasonable for consumers.
Moreover, Costco purchases more items from fewer sources, pays lower bulk prices to suppliers, and passes some of the savings on to customers who enter their vast warehouse-style stores across the country. Fortunately, it includes consumable vehicle items like tires and batteries. And in case you haven't noticed, tire and battery prices have gone through the roof, and what Gen X-ers used to pay chump change for an oil change now costs significantly more, not including the outrageous prices for parts and accessories.
The end of summer is one of the best times to inspect or change your car batteries, because you don't ever want to deal with a dying car battery in the dead of winter. Either way, we have a handy guide on how to know if your existing car battery is on its final leg or needs a jump-start, and watch out for signs of slow cranking, dimming headlights, or a symphony of warning lights turning on sporadically in the instrument cluster, which are telltale signs of a weak or dying battery.
Okay, we know Costco car batteries are cheaper, but what's the catch?
It all sounds like roses and honey, but as always, there's a catch: limited selection. Costco offers discounted prices by purchasing items in bulk from fewer vendors. The downside to this is fewer varieties of products to choose from. If variety is your cup of tea, shopping at Walmart, Target, or Amazon is a better bet. As for car batteries, Costco only carries the Interstate brand, which might be an issue for consumers who prefer or are privy to a different brand.
As an example, a quick search at O'Reilly's for a 2018 Camry battery unleashed six types of batteries from three brands: Super Start, Optima, and Odyssey. However, prices range from $109 to $361, so the choice is up to you. For newer cars that require more potent yet costlier absorbent glass mat (AGM) batteries, Costco has those, too, and prices are also lower compared to other stores and brands.