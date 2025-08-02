Are Costco Car Batteries Actually A Good Deal And What Is The Warranty?

It's not hard to fathom why Costco has become the world's third-largest retailer. It's low-cost, direct-sourcing price strategy not only applies to everyday items like groceries, mouth-watering rotisserie chicken, and whole, frozen animals like goats and pigs, but it managed to tug the heartstrings of car enthusiasts with its low-priced tire selection (that come with lifetime maintenance services, making them a fantastic deal for Costco members), new vehicles with pre-negotiated prices, and car batteries.

No, Costco doesn't have or sell Costco-branded batteries — at least not yet — but it carries an array of Interstate batteries for cars, trucks, golf carts, and marine batteries for boats. We have to admit that the Interstate brand didn't make it to Consumer Reports' list of the best car batteries this 2025, but none of those come close to Costco car batteries in the savings arena.

For instance, a sealed lead-acid or maintenance-free Interstate battery at Costco, specifically for a 2018 Toyota Camry 2.5L gas model, starts at $125. Meanwhile, O'Reilly Auto Parts is peddling a similar flooded lead-acid battery at $210 for the same car, making Costco's Interstate selection a smashing good bargain. What's more, Costco batteries carry a three-year/36-month warranty, which is the same warranty that O'Reilly offers. Do the math, and you'll end up paying less money at Costco for a car battery that has the same warranty as a more expensive one.