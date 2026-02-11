The 3 Semi Truck Brands Owned By Volvo

Most Jalopnik fans know Volvo as the brand behind RADwood-era classics like this 1991 Volvo 240 DL, or, more recently, EVs ranging from the low-cost, high-quality 2026 EX30 to the flagship EX90 that puts safety and luxury at the forefront of the ownership experience. And, as our Erin Marquis reported when learning that anyone can drive Volvo's VNL, the brand also makes semi trucks. Well, it's not exactly the same brand.

The Volvo Group, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, owns the Volvo semi brand — as well as Renault Trucks and Mack Trucks — and it's completely different from the Volvo brand selling passenger cars and SUVs. Of course, that wasn't always the case. Volvo introduced its first series production car, the Volvo ÖV4, in 1927, and the company's first truck, the LV Series 1 came the following year. The Volvo Group Volvo operated both passenger car and truck operations from the late 1920s up until 1999, when it sold the car business to Ford. The Blue Oval team then bundled the brand into its Premier Auto Group for a number of years before selling the Volvo Car Corp. to its current owner, the Chinese company Zhejiang Geely, in 2010.

Today, Volvo Trucks remains a core part of the Volvo Group along with not only Mack and Renault Trucks, but a number of other transportation-adjacent brands. Those brands include Volvo Penta for marine/industrial powerplants, Rokbak for articulated construction-style haulers, Nova Bus for buses and similar vehicles, and Prevost for North American bus/motorhome customers.