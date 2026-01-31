What's The Biggest Load A Semi Truck Can Tow?

Semi trucks are massive pieces of equipment powered by massive diesel engines (not gasoline V8s). They're also designed to haul large loads, with some of these tractors — the front of the truck that does the work and holds the driver — able to tow two or three trailers at once. But have you ever wondered exactly how much one of these semi trucks can tow? Surely there's a limit like there is in pickup trucks, right?

When it comes to physical limits, a Volvo FH16 was able to tow over 750 tons across a short distance in 2016. (For reference, the heaviest load ever hauled on the road was over 4,800 tons.) In most cases, though, limits are set by law for safety reasons. Semi trucks are classified as class eight commercial vehicles, and their max towing is based on several factors. First, there's a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR), which is the maximum amount of weight the truck is designed to handle — including passengers, cargo, the trailer, and the truck itself. Secondly, beyond certain exceptions, there is a nationwide maximum limit capping the total GVWR to 80,000 pounds on interstates. Even if the truck could handle more by design, it would be illegal to exceed that total weight. The limits are different in Europe, which has higher maximum towing weight regulations.

A diesel-powered tractor can weigh up to 25,000 pounds. The weight for an unloaded 53-foot trailer comes out to around 10,000 pounds. With these examples, the unit itself already weighs 35,000 pounds. That means the trailer can hold up to 45,000 extra pounds without exceeding the limit. Many trucks end up being loaded to that limit, since the more cargo you can load, the fewer trucks you need overall.