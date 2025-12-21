Every Brand Inside The Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance

The brain child of auto exec Carlos Ghosn — possibly better remembered for his guitar-case escape from Japan — the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance began its life in 1999 when French automaker Renault, under Ghosn's leadership, helped bail out the Japanese company Nissan. Of course, automotive mergers weren't all that rare in the 1990s. Ford was buying up brands like Jaguar and Volvo, Volkswagen snapped up Rolls-Royce and Bentley, and Daimler and Chrysler had their infamous merger of equals during this decade, for example.

But what made the Alliance different was that it was an alliance, not a merger or acquisition — Renault and Nissan continued to operate as separate companies, with each having ownership shares in the other. This was slightly complicated by the fact that France, in turn, had — and continues to have — a significant ownership stake in Renault. Also, a "joint management structure" for the Alliance was put in place in 2021.

Anyways, Nissan would go on to purchase a controlling interest in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016, which also allowed the latter company to join the Alliance, and the result was one of the world's top-selling automotive groups of that year, backed by some 10 million deliveries. Through September 2025, the Alliance remained in fourth place globally for sales, trailing only the Toyota Group, the Volkswagen Group, and Hyundai-Kia, per data compiled by Focus2Move. Helping matters are the combined sales of eight brands: the Renault Group's Renault, Dacia, Alpine, and Mobilize; Nissan and its lux division, Infiniti; and Mitsubishi.