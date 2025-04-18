Mack Trucks Announces Layoffs And Says Tariffs Are To Blame

As FreightWaves reports, Mack isn't the only trucking company that appears to be in trouble. The entire industry is. According to a report from analysts FTR Transportation Intelligence, Class 8 truck orders in March dropped 14% and were down 22% year-over-year. That was also before Trump formally kicked off his trade war earlier this month, so it's probably safe to assume the trucking industry has seen orders drop even more drastically over the last several weeks.

"The implementation and continued threat of tariffs among North American trading partners combined with ongoing economic and freight market uncertainty have significantly dampened fleet investment in Class 8 trucks and tractors in recent months," FTR said in its report.

It may only get worse from here, too. As gCaptain, a shipping industry news outlet, reports, despite having a strong Q1, the Port of Los Angeles and other U.S. ports are bracing themselves for a drastic drop in cargo arriving from overseas, as well as fewer exports. According to the latest Global Port Tracker report, a 19-month pattern of growth is expected to end, with May seeing a 20.5% drop in cargo volume. June isn't expected to be any better, with volumes also expected to drop in July and August.

Without as many containers coming in, trucking companies won't have as many goods to haul, which will be bad for new truck orders. It could be even worse for the truckers and mechanics, with layoffs rolling in and smaller trucking companies closing down. For example, Davis Express, a 160-truck carrier in Florida, just announced two days ago that it will close down this summer and will be letting 117 truck drivers, 35 office workers and 11 mechanics go in the coming months.