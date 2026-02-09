Four Spark Plugs, Eight Pistons, One Stroke: How The INNengine E-REX Promises To Be Different

You've seen plenty of weird engines on Jalopnik, from Trojan's weird two-stroke, four-cylinder cube with wishbone-shaped connecting rods to the Napier Deltic triangle-18 diesel, but never have you ever been confronted with a one-stroke engine. Technically, you still won't even after reading about the INNengine e-Rex, but we'll get to that momentarily.

The INNengine company, based in Granada, Spain has created two adorably tiny, strange little engines: the e-Rex and the Rex-B. Inside the e-Rex, you'll find a situation not unlike the aforementioned Napier Deltic in that it has twice the pistons (eight) as cylinders (four). These pistons move toward each other to create compression and, as they move away from each other, reveal ports in the cylinder walls for intake and exhaust. If this sounds suspiciously similar to a two-stroke engine, yes, don't get ahead of me.

Each set of pistons sits on a spinning disk shaped sort of like a Tilt-A-Whirl's undulating floor. Car and Driver legend and quantam-brained engineer Csaba Csere calls this thing a thrust plate, so I will, too, though "axial cams" is apparently also acceptable. While the e-Rex uses two of these plates for two sets of pistons, the Rex-B uses a single plate and a single set of four pistons in four cylinders with fixed heads.

Now, about INNengine's patented "1Stroke" technology. This engine isn't a one-stroke engine. It tackles combustion and exhaust in one stroke, then intake and compression in another stroke. For the math-inclined among us, you'll notice that adds up to two strokes. The reason INNengine calls this two-stroke engine a one-stroke, or "1Stroke," is that the company wants to distance this design from the traditional stigma of dirty two-strokes that burn oil along with the fuel, which the e-Rex and Rex-B don't.