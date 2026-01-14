No One Can Seem To Agree On How To Measure Displacement Of A Rotary Engine, Here's Why

Language is an imperfect medium, but it's what we've got, so let's go with it. Determining the swept volume of inventor Felix Wankel's rotary engine can generate more arguments than claiming what a GT car is supposed to be these days, and that largely has to with how we use the word "displacement." Rotary engines are weird because instead of neat, clean, easily-measurable cylinders, we get this alien three-lobed tortilla chip thing that rotates in an odd figure-eight pattern around an eccentric shaft. The shaft is not called "eccentric" because it likes putting ketchup on ice cream, but because it's offset from the center of rotation.

Figuring out how much space is available for air inside the chamber created by the engine's bulbous triangle should be a relatively simple bit of math, right? After all, that's what we usually mean by "displacement." Let's calculate it using the formula given in Mazda's "Rotary Engine" book written by Kenichi Yamamoto, aka the father of the Mazda rotary engine. That formula is 3√3eRb, or three times the square root of three times "e" times "R" times "b."

Here's what those letters mean: Distance of rotor center to tip (R); eccentricity (e), or the offset between the center of the lobe inside the rotor and center of the crankshaft; and the width of the rotor housing (b). In a Mazda 13B engine, R equals 105 mm, e equals 15 mm, and b equals 80 mm, giving us a volume of 654.7 cubic centimeters per rotor and a total of 1.3 liters (1,309 cc) between the two rotors.

So, we're done here, right? Rotary displacement solved!

Not quite. The problem is, this formula only calculates the volume for a single chamber, while each rotor effectively creates three.