The Napier Deltic Remains One Of The Strangest Engines Ever Built

Step right up, ladies and gentlemen, to our Hall of Internal Combustion Oddities! Hurry, hurry, hurry, and set your eyes on the strangest engines you've ever beheld! Witness BRM's H16, formed from the carcasses of a pair of flat-eights. Gaze upon Ford's experimental X8, unnatural and terrifying, featuring four banks of twin cylinders arranged in an X-shape. Honda's NR500 motorcycle engine may seem normal at first glance, but inside you'll find mutated, oval-shaped pistons with two connecting rods each. And don't get too close to the now-recalled Nissan and Infiniti variable compression engine lest you become caught in the whirlwind of its mighty failure.

But all these oddities pale in comparison to our collection's crown jewel, the Napier Deltic diesel triangle-18! What's that? No, those are not cylinder heads you see, they are crankcases. In truth, there are no cylinder heads! This display of engineering wizardry features three crankshafts, each holding 12 pistons that rise not toward a head with valves, but toward each other, much like two fists meeting inside a tube. Think of it as three V12s with 36 total pistons. But there are two pistons per cylinder, so cut 36 in half to get 18 cylinders. Voila, a triangle-18!

Yes, compression exists because opposing pistons operate in the same cylinder, hence 18 cylinders with 36 pistons. These pistons approach and depart each other in a never ending cycle. Exhaust and intake ports are carved right into the cylinder walls in the same fashion as any two-stroke engine. One set of pistons is responsible for air intake, and the other set handles exhaust scavenging, aided by a blower, similarly to a Detroit Diesel. So come, marvel at this eighth wonder of the world, and learn its story!