What's Your Ideal Bug-Out Vehicle?
Do you ever get the sense that things are... bad? I've been thinking about it a lot recently. We've got trade wars, regular wars, climate change, rising fascism — it feels like we live in a cyberpunk dystopia that's on the verge of collapse. Cops and ICE are attacking civilians, people are getting disappeared to foreign nations, and everything feels like it's about to fall apart. It's got me thinking: What's the best car to bug out in?
Obviously the "ideal" here is some sort of normalcy on a national or international level, but that's starting to feel ever less possible. I know I've been hearing terms like "Balkanization" and "Years of Lead" a lot recently, and I can tell you: Practical, reliable vehicles may not be a bad investment right now. This is different from an apocalypse vehicle, as we still have fuel refineries for now, but miles-per-gallon are worth at least thinking about — who knows how long we'll have dollars to trade for gas?
I'd go for ol' reliable
Personally, if I needed a vehicle to head out to parts unknown, I'd go the tried and true course: The Toyota Land Cruiser, specifically the 100-series trucks I grew up with. I've always had a soft spot for these, given that upbringing, but it also means I've slept in the back of these SUVs before — I know it can be done. I know they're unflinchingly reliable, omnicapable, they don't draw eyes anywhere, and they can take a side impact from a sprinting deer. From experience.
My bug-out vehicle pick would be a 100-series Land Cruiser, ideally with a Stark Varg in a hitch carrier on the back for fun (or for moments when I just really need to get through a tight area quickly to escape). What vehicle would you choose to hide away during the American Years of Lead? Leave your choices in the comments below, and I'll pick out my favorites later in the week.