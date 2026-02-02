What's Your Ideal Bug-Out Vehicle?

Personally, if I needed a vehicle to head out to parts unknown, I'd go the tried and true course: The Toyota Land Cruiser, specifically the 100-series trucks I grew up with. I've always had a soft spot for these, given that upbringing, but it also means I've slept in the back of these SUVs before — I know it can be done. I know they're unflinchingly reliable, omnicapable, they don't draw eyes anywhere, and they can take a side impact from a sprinting deer. From experience.

My bug-out vehicle pick would be a 100-series Land Cruiser, ideally with a Stark Varg in a hitch carrier on the back for fun (or for moments when I just really need to get through a tight area quickly to escape). What vehicle would you choose to hide away during the American Years of Lead? Leave your choices in the comments below, and I'll pick out my favorites later in the week.