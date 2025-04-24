Mistakenly Driving To Canada Leads To Venezuelan Man Being 'Disappeared' To Notorious El Salvador Prison

In Detroit, it's surprisingly easy to accidentally end up in Canada via the Ambassador bridge. I've done it before. Sure, there are lots of signs over the freeway and even painted on to the road, but with constant construction and high traffic in the area — the bridge is responsible for 27% of trade between Canada and the U.S. — it is downright a common occurrence to end up at the Ambassador Bridge without meaning to. It's a stupid mistake, and one that does not deserve being disappeared to a foreign country to be detained in a notorious, human-rights-abusing prison for.

Ricardo Prada Vásquez fled his home country of Venezuela and was seeking asylum in the U.S. He was here legally via the CBP One app: an app asylum seekers use to notify Customs and Border Patrol of their intention to seek legal status while escaping repressive and violent regimes. He'd been in the U.S. for four months and was working as a food delivery driver when, on January 15, he accidentally entered the Ambassador Bridge plaza.

Once you're in that complex there is no place to turn around: you have to go to Canada. If you're an American citizen and you arrive sans passport and crossing fee you get chewed out by the border patrol on the American side and then sent over the bridge, only to be chewed out by the border patrol on the Canadian side, who sends you back over for your third and final chewing out on the American side.