Trump 'Defied The Will Of Congress' In Cutting EV Charger Funding: Judge

For the duration of his presidency, Donald Trump has tried to slash EV funding anywhere and everywhere. This includes funds approved by Congress, which the Executive Branch doesn't have the power to cut — a fact that the courts keep having to remind the President. Now, a District Judge in Seattle has done the same. From Reuters:

A federal judge on Friday ruled President Donald Trump's administration unlawfully suspended funding awarded to support the expansion of electric vehicle charger infrastructure, in a victory for 20 Democratic-led states that sued over the action.

U.S. District Judge Tana Lin in Seattle ruled, opens new tab in favor of 20 states as well as the District of Columbia, which had filed their lawsuit after the U.S. Department of Transportation in February suspended an EV charger infrastructure program enacted by Congress in 2021 under Democratic President Joe Biden.

...

States led by California, Colorado and Washington sued in May, alleging the Trump administration was wrongly withholding billions of dollars they were previously awarded.

The administration argued it was but a temporary pause, which it later ended after the judge earlier issued a preliminary injunction and the agency issued new guidance.

But Lin said the 2021 law never contemplated even temporary pauses in funding for the construction of EV infrastructure.

"In short, Defendants defied the will of Congress by withholding funds in a manner not contemplated by the IIJA," she wrote.