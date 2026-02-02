New Hampshire Car Inspections Are Back, Lawmakers Seek Creative Ways Around Them

Just like the rest of us, New Hampshire has waited until the last possible second to do anything about its car inspections. After last year's vote to eliminate them, a federal judge issued an injunction on Wednesday, January 28, requiring the state to continue inspections for the foreseeable future, according to WMUR. Inspections were scheduled to end February 1, causing quite a conundrum for NH motorists who may, or may not, be due or overdue for inspection.

The injunction stems from a lawsuit claiming that the state is violating the Clean Air Act by ending inspections (ironic, considering that President Trump is pardoning people convicted of doing exactly that). It claims that the EPA must issue a waiver before an existing emissions testing program can be eliminated, a process that is currently underway but has not yet been completed. This lawsuit has been filed by Gordon-Darby, which, by complete coincidence, just happens to be the company that has administered New Hampshire's emission test program since 2004. Certainly continuing that income stream is in no way a motivating factor in filing this lawsuit.

It is likely that the Environmental "Protection" Agency, which has already gutted emission regulations and decided that emission cheating devices are perfectly okay, will grant New Hampshire's waiver, because who cares about the environment, anyway? The issue is that it hasn't yet, which, the lawsuit claims, requires the state to continue inspections as usual until that happens.