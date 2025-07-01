New Hampshire Votes To Eliminate Annual Car Inspections

The "Live Free or Die" state will become a bit freer next year. A last-minute addition to New Hampshire's 2026 budget bill included a provision to eliminate mandatory vehicle safety inspections as of January 31, 2026. Emissions testing will also no longer be required by the end of September, possibly sooner if the EPA grants a waiver to permit it.

That will make New Hampshire the first state in New England to eliminate inspections entirely. Connecticut does not require regular safety inspections, but does require older cars and cars coming from outside the state to have an initial inspection. Other states require it every year or two, and most areas, including Connecticut, are subject to emissions testing as well.

Texas also recently eliminated long-standing safety inspection requirements. Making them go away in New Hampshire now brings the number of states requiring annual safety inspections down to just 14. Another 14 states have no safety inspections at all, and the others fall somewhere in between. For example, Rhode Island only requires an inspection every two years.