Trump's CAFE Changes Will Cost Drivers

Trump is rolling back CAFE regulations, under the reasoning that including less emissions equipment on cars will make them cheaper. Unfortunately for that line of thought, it turns out the changes would cost drivers more in gas than it would save them in new-car pricing. From Automotive News:

The Trump administration pitched its changes to the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards as a vehicle affordability play, but the fine print shows that NHTSA expects consumers to pay more for fuel, an expense that will top the predicted savings on transaction price.

The Trump administration assumes that relaxed mpg regulations will allow automakers to spend less on components that improve fuel economy and pass an average $925 in purchase savings to buyers. Officials from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and the National Automobile Dealers Association joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to cheer the predicted savings for consumers.

But if the proposal becomes official, companies will ditch fuel-saving technologies and consumers will pay at least $187 more over the lifetime of the vehicle, even with the expected price savings upfront, according to an appendix to NHTSA's proposal.

The net cost of passenger car and light truck ownership will increase by between $187 and $506 over the vehicle lifetime, driven by a total increase in fuel costs of $1,112 to $1,431 for the 2031 model year, NHTSA said.