Crummy, Slightly Cheaper Versions Of The Model 3 And Model Y Aren't Saving Tesla's Sales

Like the rest of the EV industry, Tesla is sort of going through it right now. The Austin, Texas-based automaker just saw its sales drop to a near four-year low in November, and that's despite the fact that it pulled out a couple of bargain basement versions of its popular Model Y and Model 3. Well, at least their content is bargain basement — their prices, well, not so much. It's no surprise Tesla saw a drop in sales. I mean, the entire market has since Donald Trump killed the $7,500 federal EV tax credit at the end of September. As it turns out, offering stripped-down versions of its two most popular models with just a $5,000 discount hasn't really been enough to win customers over.

Tesla apparently expected demand for the Standard version of its cars to support sales in November, but the company's total sales fell nearly 23% to 39,800 vehicles. That's down from 51,513 sales the same time a year earlier, and it also represents the lowest total since January of 2022, according to data from Cox Automotive that had been reviewed by Reuters.

It doesn't take much of a brain genius to see that there really isn't enough demand for Tesla Standard vehicles to make up for the overall drop in sales in the EV sector, despite Tesla's less-than-best efforts. To add insult to injury when it comes to profitability, a spokesperson for Cox told Reuters that these models may actually be eating away at the sales of more profitable vehicles, like the Model 3 Premium.

Still, the rest of the market is somehow faring even worse. Overall, U.S. EV sales fell more than 41% in November, and that meant Tesla's market share actually rose to 56.7%. Previously, it was at 43.1%, so while it might be a smaller pie, Tesla has a bigger piece.