Trump Strikes Down California's Emissions Standards, California Sues Back

Not content to merely federalize its National Guard and deploy active duty troops to its biggest city, President Donald Trump doubled (tripled? quadrupled?) down on his confrontation with California today by signing three new laws that would roll back the state's ambitious emissions and electrification plans. Each of the three new federal laws simply rolls back a California state rule: The Advanced Clean Cars II rule, which would famously ban the sale of ICE-only cars by 2035; the Advanced Clean Trucks rule, which would mandate a certain number of trucks be zero-emission; and the Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Omnibus rule, setting stricter standards for truck emissions.

California retaliated instantly, so instantly that the state's Attorney General Rob Bonta was holding a press conference before Trump's had even finished. His office is suing the federal government, alleging that the new laws themselves were not passed under the proper authority. So far, ten other states (all with Democratic governors) have joined the suit, which makes sense given that various states follow California's stricter-than-federal emissions standards. Expect this all to grind its way through court for a while.

At his press conference today, Trump claimed he was doing all this to "rescue the U.S. auto industry from destruction." If he were really worried about the American car industry, he might want to reconsider his tariffs on its manufacturing partners and on aluminum and steel.