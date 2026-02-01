13 Chevy Models With The Longest Production Runs

Founded by Louis Chevrolet and William Durant in 1911, the automaker affectionately known as Chevy these days was spun up as an affinity brand. Louis was a test driver for Buick who often appeared at promotional events and in races, which led the company to believe his status and popularity could be used to launch the new marque. Its first vehicle, the sporty and powerful Series C Classic Six, was Louis's brainchild.

Over time, Chevrolet became far more than a sports car nameplate. The Series C Classic Six was discontinued in 1914, and its short production run is somewhat of an anomaly. With over a century in existence, Chevy has offered some truly long-running nameplates, with some on our list lasting nearly as long as the company itself and spanning several generations.

For this list, we identified the longest single production run for vehicles sold in the United States. Some, like the Camaro, were dropped and reintroduced a few years later, so we identified the longest uninterrupted run for those vehicles. That said, we did exclude vehicles that are primarily positioned for business or commercial use, like the Express and G-Series vans.