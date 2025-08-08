At $4,400, Is This 1993 Chevy Caprice Classic A Whale Of A Deal?

In fact, there's not much to go wrong with this Caprice. That's probably why it's still in solid shape after all these years and the 141,000 miles showing on the odometer. According to the ad, this was an elderly owner's car, and you know what lengths old folks often go to in keeping their stuff nice. You don't see many Gen Zers putting plastic slip covers on their living room furniture, but I bet each of us knew somebody's grandma growing up who did.

There are no covers on this Caprice's seats, but there is a carpet merkin covering the dash. Is that there to mask some evidence of the car's losing battle with the sun, or is it simply protecting against such a fight?

Another obvious sign of the car's age is the fraying of the driver's side seatbelt. That looks to be in really bad shape, although amazingly, replacements from places like Classic Industries are available. According to the seller, the rest of the car is in decent shape, having just passed its smog test. Confidently, they invite prospective buyers to "bring a mechanic" for inspection. Does anyone ever actually do that? I don't know too many mechanics who are on retainer to do used car inspections in the field, and I feel confident enough with my own abilities to do so myself. Still, that might actually be a good money-making venture for the used car market, like home inspectors are for real estate.