9 Discontinued Chevy Models We Want Back

The first and most obvious choice would have to be the Chevy Camaro. It's an iconic nameplate with plenty of history, which we're sure most of you are aware of. For those who aren't, we'll provide a quick recap. The first-gen model was created as a response to the Ford Mustang, there was a brief hiatus between the fourth- and fifth-gen models, the sixth-gen model was discontinued after the 2024 model year even though it's a better car than its two main rivals: the aforementioned Mustang and Dodge Challenger.

Okay, you caught me, I'm most definitely biased when it comes to that three-way comparison. All three are impressive in their own right, but the Camaro ZL1 1LE is still the best car I've ever driven. So much so that I was willing to buy one myself – you can read about that adventure on GM Authority. That said, I'm aware that I'm in the minority when it comes to this decision, as Camaro sales lagged behind both Mustang and Challenger sales. Given the dwindling sales of the sixth-generation model along with recent reports regarding a potential revival, our understanding is that you shouldn't hold your breath for a new Camaro.

That said, the new Mustang isn't exactly flying off shelves, and the only gas-powered option for the new Charger is a twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder as rumors regarding the return of the Hemi V8 have yet to be confirmed. This makes it easier for enthusiasts like us to pretend our hopeful outlook isn't downright delusional. The void in GM's lineup is certainly there, as it doesn't currently offer any vehicles equipped with both a naturally aspirated small block V8 and a manual transmission.