The Chevy Suburban Is The Only Car With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

At the star's unveiling in 2019, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said there was "really nothing else like the Chevrolet Suburban in this business" because of its versatility, adding it is "able to fit with any type of character," according to the Detroit Free Press. That definitely rings true to me. I mean, a Suburban looks just as appropriate for driving kids around in some sort of family rom-com as it is being used as a government vehicle in some sort of crime procedural. If you drop a Suburban into any setting, it looks pretty damn correct.

"When a convoy of black Suburbans appears on screen, you know that's not the time to leave your seat to buy popcorn," Dennis McCarthy, a Hollywood car coordinator, told Freep.

This run gets even more impressive when you factor in the Suburban's little brother: the Tahoe. If you combine the two, they've appeared in over 2,500 movies and TV shows. Since it was introduced in 1995, it has shown up in at least one show and one movie every year. That's sort of wild to think about.

If you want to check out the Suburban's star, head on over to Hollywood Boulevard and Highland under the Dolby Arches in an area adjacent to the Walk of Fame. If anyone ever asks you if you've met a celebrity, just tell them you've met the Suburban. It counts, trust me.