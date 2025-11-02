How Reliable Are New Corvettes? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

In production since 1953, the Chevrolet Corvette has carved out a space as America's supercar over the years, and in 2019, the Bowtie brand brought things to the proverbial next level: That's when it first showed off a production model with a mid-engine layout, which, in the eyes of many, truly secured the Corvette's place among exotic rides like a Ferrari or Lamborghini.

In fact, the 2020 Corvette was named both the North American Car of the Year and the Motor Trend Car of the Year when it debuted. It was also exceedingly popular with drivers, who scooped up the entire first-year production run before the first retail example ever came off the line. Some outlets even think Chevrolet might have made them too good.

But more shocking might have been the Corvette's ratings from Consumer Reports. CR not only recommended the 2021 Corvette — it didn't fully test a 2020 model — but also pointed out its top-notch reliability. Now, Consumer Reports has its own proprietary scoring model for reliability, so we'll leave the details alone, but we will point out that the '21 Corvette showed up as more reliable than the same year's Toyota Camry or Honda Accord, among others. And while the very newest 'Vettes tested, the 2025 models, haven't rated quite as high for predicted reliability, they're still better than CR-picked rivals like the 2025 Porsche 718 Boxster and Nissan Z, and not far off the pace of the BMW Z4.