These Are The Automakers Who Don't Support Apple CarPlay

Tesla has never offered Apple CarPlay in any of its vehicles. For the most part, that hasn't been an issue because many of Tesla's integrated solutions work better than what an iPhone does, and it can potentially offer better functionality.

Tesla's infotainment system can communicate directly with the company's network of Supercharging stations. That way, each car knows where stations are, whether they are busy, and even which charging stalls are non-operational. It's what makes Tesla's dynamic route planning one of the best solutions in the business, and it's something that's not easily replicated in an iPhone app over CarPlay.

With frequent over-the-air updates that constantly refresh the user experience and add support for some streaming music services, many Tesla owners might not feel like they're missing out by not having Apple CarPlay. That said, there are companies that sell separate screens for Tesla vehicles that add Apple CarPlay support. It might not be official, but its existence does demonstrate the fact that there's still some strong demand for CarPlay among owners.