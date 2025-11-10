What Are The Differences Between The Chevy 454 And Pontiac 455 V8 Engines?

Oooh, two General Motors V8s within a cubic inch of each other! They have to be nearly the same engine, right? After all, the Chevrolet 454 and Pontiac 455 come from the same corporate parent, and every auto manufacturer engages in parts, powertrain, and platform sharing. That's how we got the Cadillac Cimarron, for Pete's sake. Surely these engines are just different bores and strokes for different folks.

Well, parts sharing is quite common these days. For example, Ford and GM made a 10-speed transmission together. But it wasn't always like this. Back in the 1960s and 1970s, each of GM's divisions made its own engines that featured few interchangeable parts, if any. And the Chevy 454 and Pontiac 455 are fantastic examples of how two large-displacement pushrod V8s from the same auto manufacturer can be as different as Star Wars and Star Trek.

Despite their differences, though, the top dog versions were dang close in performance. In 1970, Hot Rod magazine managed a 13.44-second quarter mile in an LS6 454 Chevelle. When Car and Driver took another LS6 454-powered car to the track, a 1971 Corvette, the testers ran a 13.8-second quarter thanks to '71 LS6s having lower compression than '70 models. Meanwhile, Supercar Annual magazine took a '71 Pontiac Trans Am with the 455 HO (High Output) through the quarter in 13.7, and Car and Driver got 13.751 out of a '73 Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty 455.