Why GM's Cross-Fire Engines Earned The Nickname Cease-Fire

It's not uncommon for cars — and the engines that power them — to have nicknames awarded by their fans (and haters). General Motors V8 engines are not immune to the phenomenon, with fan-endorsed examples like the 327 small-block Chevy Mighty Mouse and the big-block V8 Chevy Rat Motors. Sometimes, however, these nicknames come from frustration that was evidently common among owners. That's the case with the early 1980s GM Cross-Fire, which became (un)affectionately known as the Cease-Fire in some circles.

General Motors coined the Cross-Fire name to describe the dual 48 millimeter Rochester throttle-body fuel injection system found in its especially-sporty engines. However, the design was primarily intended to save fuel and meet the emissions mandates of the 1980s. General Motors engineers hoped that the advanced capabilities of the carburetor's Computer Command Control and the 750 cubic-feet-per-minute flow-rate of the dual throttle bodies would deliver on all fronts. Instead, the Cross-Fire V8 became known as arguably the worst engine to ever power a Corvette — which is a bold statement when considering the Blue Flame Six that powered the original Corvette.

Problems with Cross-Fire injection that prompted the Cease-Fire nickname arose primarily from a compromise involving the intake system. In order to accommodate the limited clearance of the low hoods used in early 1980s sport cars, the intake was lowered and the runners were shortened to fit underneath. This left the Cross-Fire injected LU5s with 165 horsepower and the L83 with 205, and those relatively-low outputs came without really improving fuel economy.