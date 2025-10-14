Chevy's 302 Small Block Engine Was Meant To Break The Rules

The Camaro, rest in peace (for now), usually got hand-me-downs from the Corvette, if it got anything unique at all. There were no production Camaros powered by the double overhead-cam LT5 from the C4 Corvette ZR-1. Corvettes had standard four-wheel disc brakes since 1965, but were optional on Camaros until 1993. '80s and '90s L98 Camaros only came with automatics while L98 Corvettes had optional manuals. C4 Corvette LT-1s made 300 hp, while 1993-1997 Camaros made do with 275 hp.

There was one item, however, that Camaros could boast about that Corvettes never had. No, not rear seats, we're talking about the high-revving 302 V8 in the Z28. (It was also in the Z/28. And, if period articles and books are to be believed, the Z-28.) To prepare the Camaro for racing, Chevrolet installed a forged 283 crankshaft in a small journal 327 block, creating a 302.4 cubic inch V8 that fit nicely in the rulebooks of the Sports Car Club of America's (SCCA) Trans-AM racing series.

So, how did the Chevy 302 "break the rules?" Well, it wasn't SCCA rules the engine broke, but muscle car rules. American V8s made power through sheer displacement, dangit! Forced induction could be found on '57 Fords and Oldsmobile Jetfires, yes, but they were outliers. And sure, the Corvette 283s and 327s got fuel injection from 1957 through 1965, but America's sports car couldn't resist the call of cubic inches for long, with the '65s getting an optional 396 that became a 427 the following year. Speaking of the plastic fantastic, that's the other rule the 302 broke: Corvettes never got one of the coolest engines! I couldn't even find evidence of central office production order (COPO) 302 Corvettes.