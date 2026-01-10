How Mercury Marine Went From Building Outboard Motors To Corvette ZR-1 V8s

It's likely that all but the most diehard of Corvette fans don't know about Mercury Marine's involvement with the V8 engine powering the C4 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1. From its introduction in 1984, the C4 Corvette offered features found nowhere else. That spirit of innovation continued with the C4 ZR-1, produced from 1990 through 1995, and the Lotus-designed, MerCruiser-built LT-5 V8 under its hood.

The 1984 C4 Corvettes featured a 205-horsepower L83 V8 that delivered 290 pound-feet of torque. As General Motors' flagship Chevrolet sports car, those numbers have many sports car enthusiasts ranking the C4 among the worst ones ever made. Although the L98 V8 replaced the sluggish L83 in 1985, its 230 hp and 330 lb-ft were deemed insufficient for the upcoming ZR-1 edition of the C4 Corvette.

GM turned to Lotus to adapt the British automaker's four-valve-per-cylinder heads onto the standard small block used in the C4, but the combination wouldn't fit in the Corvette. At that point, GM tasked Lotus with developing a new V8 for the ZR-1, known as the LT-5.

It was soon determined that existing GM engine plants were not the best choice to build the LT-5 due to its complex design and low-volume production. GM ultimately chose Mercury Marine as the LT-5 supplier based on the company's experience with precision low-volume manufacturing.