The Most Satisfying Tire Brand Isn't Goodyear, According To Consumer Reports

Automakers equip most new vehicles today with all-season tires, which are designed as a one-size-fits-all solution. Specialized tires may be excellent at their specific applications, but their specialized benefit is usually set off by drawbacks in other scenarios. Winter tires, for instance, are great for the colder months, but they can wear out more quickly in warm weather. The goal of all-season tires is to provide acceptable performance in all conditions, even if they may not provide the best performance in any.

Of course, Michelin has you covered with the most satisfying tires either way. For example, the Michelin Defender2 and Primacy Tour A/S tires stand above every other general all-season tire. The Michelin CrossClimate2 also led the way for all-season SUV tires, as did the Michelin LTX A/T2s. Michelin did miss out in the all-season truck-tire category, where Vredestein's Pinza HT tires managed to beat out the other brands. In fact, for whatever reason, no Michelin tires were included in CR's all-season truck-tire category despite having plenty of options there.

As for Vredestein — which tied with Michelin in overall satisfaction, albeit with fewer category and sub-category leaders — it also had some additional all-season/all-terrain highlights. The brand's HiTrac and Quatrac Pro+ managed to come in just behind Michelin for general all-season tires and SUVs respectively. Oh, and Vredestein has the best bang-for-your-buck tires, as well.