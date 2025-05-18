Do Tires Expire Before They Wear Out?

Recently, I helped my mother purchase a new set of tires for her small SUV, a 2020 Mercedes GLB250. That might seem like a pretty benign declaration, but the shocking part is that it had traveled a mere 6,500 miles since new. So what happened? The vehicle is parked outside continuously and its sidewalls were badly cracked. Even though the tread depth was a healthy 7/32 of an inch, it was time for some new shoes.

Visible cracks on the outside of a tire can mean cracks on the inside, too. Think if you've ever tried to use an old, dried-out rubber band, only to have it break when stretched. If the steel belts inside a tire separate from the tread, it can lead to a loss of control or even a blowout. Some less catastrophic repercussions of old tires include air leaks, hydroplaning, and increased stopping distance during aggressive braking.

Even tires stored out of the weather have a limited lifespan before the rubber deteriorates to the point where it's no longer safe to use. Several automakers, including Ford and Nissan, advise car owners to replace their tires after six years no matter how much tread remains. Meanwhile, certain tire manufacturers are more generous in their recommendations about when to replace tires. For example, Continental and Michelin advise motorists to replace tires after 10 years have elapsed, with the caveat that visual inspections for cracks be carried out every year after the tires hit their fifth birthday.