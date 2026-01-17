Manual Transmission Thwarts Thieves' Attempt To Steal A Woman's (Kia) Soul

Every year fewer new cars offer the option of a manual transmission, and thus more and more people don't know how to drive them. As Fox 17 reports, that worked in favor of a woman in Grand Rapids, Michigan, who credits her stick shift for thwarting an attempt to steal her soul. Her Kia Soul, that is.

On Monday morning, Lila Burns-Weerstra found her car's window broken and the steering column busted open, and posted pictures of them on the We Are Westsiders Facebook group. "Two teenage boys broke into my car at 2:58 am last night and tried to steal it, couldn't get it going I'm assuming because it's a manual," she wrote. "My two neighbors have front porch cameras and caught video, they were looking around into the other street parked cars." We won't be like Volkswagen and questionably advertise a manual transmission as a security feature, but she may have a point here.

I do have to wonder why the would-be thieves didn't notice that the car was a manual before breaking in. Maybe it's because they have been sold in less than 1% of new cars since 2021, according to the 2024 EPA Automotive Trends Report. If they assumed that whatever they broke into was some form of automatic, it was a statistically safe assumption, even if us enthusiasts hate to admit it.