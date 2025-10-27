Tariff Costs Are Hitting Automaker Destination Fees

According to the Trump administration, cars should be built entirely in the United States — raw materials mined here, refined here, made into subcomponents and components and subassemblies and final assembly, all within the borders of the States. No automaker does this, which means every automaker pays an import tariff somewhere along the line. Those tariffs are now hitting customers, disguised within destination fees so as not to hit MSRP. From Automotive News:

Within the past year, Chevrolet, Ford and Ram have upped the destination charge on their flagship half-ton pickups from $1,995 to $2,595 today.

A decade ago, all three brands charged buyers less than half as much to ship those trucks from the factory to the dealership.

It's not just big, heavy pickups seeing sizable increases lately.

Across the industry, destination charges — those inescapable, nonnegotiable fees lurking on every window sticker but conveniently omitted from most advertising — rose faster during the 2025 model year than any time in at least a decade, according to data from Edmunds.

More increases are reaching dealerships this fall as automakers roll out 2026 models and grapple with escalating costs, including U.S. tariffs that President Donald Trump began charging in April.

Hyundai raised its destination fee by $125 in June, to $1,600. Lincoln added $400 to the 2026 Nautilus imported from China, now at $1,995. The charge to deliver the 2026 Infiniti QX80 from Japan climbed $195 to $2,190.

"The percentage increase is going up, and the dollar amounts are even higher than the year before," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' director of insights. "We're really talking about far more noticeable figures."