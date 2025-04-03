Cars Are About To Get A Whole Heap More Expensive

It finally happened, president Donald Trump's tariffs on the import of foreign cars came into effect yesterday hitting almost every corner of the American automotive industry. Now, the fallout of the 25% tax on imports is becoming clear, and it looks set to make cars a whole heap more expensive.

German automaker Volkswagen confirmed this morning that its prices will have to rise as a result of the automotive tariffs, while Mercedes-Benz says its entry-level models could fall victim to the new duties, reports Bloomberg. VW sent a memo to dealers outlining its plans to add import fees to the sticker prices of its vehicles sold in the U.S., while Mercedes could reevaluate its lineup to remain competitive as tariffs take effect:

The German automaker is mulling cutting sales of more entry-level models like the small GLA sport utility vehicle as part of broader tariff contingency plans, the people said, declining to be identified because the deliberations are private. Trump's 25% duties are scheduled to take effect this week.

Carmakers from Germany are among the most impacted by the new import fees, reports Bloomberg, and the additional tariffs were described as a "fundamental turning point in trade policy," by Hildegard Müller, the head of Germany's auto lobby VDA. The remarks from VW and Mercedes come just days after Hyundai warned that price hikes were on the horizon. Rising prices of cars from the likes of VW and Hyundai could spell disaster at the cheaper end of the automotive spectrum, as additional fees on imports could spell the death of the cheap car and push the average new car price above $50,000 for the first time.