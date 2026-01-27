What Causes Brakes To Overheat (And What To Do When It Happens)

You probably won't be driving hard enough to overheat the brakes of your car on the way to the grocery store or during a school run. But it's a different matter on a track day, when towing and going downhill, or while driving hard on a twisty road in the summer heat. Brakes can tolerate heat, and their components are designed to do just that. Increased temperatures are a byproduct of braking, resulting from the friction required to bring your jalopy to a steady halt.

Contemporary braking systems are designed to tolerate everyday wear and tear, and the advent of disc brakes is why most modern cars stopped using drums. Simply put, discs can dissipate heat better than drum brakes, but it doesn't make them immune to overheating either. Carrying heavy cargo or towing extra loads will make your vehicle harder to stop, which puts more strain on your car's braking system and increases the chances of overheating. Riding the brakes on downhill slopes while driving on those scenic yet perilous mountain roads is also a surefire recipe for overcooking the brakes.

It's important to note that vehicle maintenance and your driving habits contribute greatly to braking performance under duress. And while it's not impossible to overheat the brakes if you stop, go, and corner like a professional racer (especially on the occasional track day), worn brake pads and faulty installation of braking components can also lead to overheating.