What Causes Warped Brake Rotors?

When the brake rotors of your car are warped, it doesn't necessarily mean that the circular discs are bent out of shape. It might feel that way with all the shuddering and vibration when braking, but those alarming sensations have more to do with uneven rotor surface — and you can thank your brake pads for that. In short, a warped rotor means there's brake pad residue buildup on the disc, and those many peaks and valleys are the root cause of vibrations that might otherwise be blamed on warped rotors.

You probably know how your car's brakes work: pressing the brake pedal engages the calipers and brake pads to stick to the rotors, and the car stops. Easy, right? However, there's more at play. The friction material in different types of brake pads contains fibers, resins, and other materials that bond to the rotor face. After installing new pads and bedding the brakes, those fibers and resins leave a somewhat sticky residue on the rotors, which provides what's called stiction braking in addition to the friction generated by grinding the brake pads against the rotors.

When you step hard on the brakes, the intense heat and friction remove some of the residual fibers sticking on the rotors, creating a high spot — an uneven area — on the rotor face. One high spot will turn into many as you brake, drive, and stop abruptly to avoid that stray kitten on the road. In turn, those numerous high spots cause the pulsing sensations and juddering associated with warped rotors.