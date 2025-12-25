What Are The Differences Between Ceramic And Semi-Metallic Brake Pads?

Most modern vehicles use one of three different types of brake pads: organic, ceramic, and semi-metallic. In motorsports, some vehicles feature carbon-ceramic pads because they offer superior stopping performance — but they come at a much higher cost. For everyday drivers, the main choice often comes down to ceramic vs. semi-metallic. So, what are the differences between these types of brake pads?

In general, metallic pads tend to be cheaper than ceramics while also being more well-suited for high-stress applications. This means that they perform better for heavy braking and towing, largely thanks to their better heat dissipation. On the other hand, ceramics are usually quieter, and they're typically able to last longer while producing less brake dust. The choice between these two often depends on your driving habits and what you use your car for.

While there are different ways you can stop brake dust from clinging to your rims, if you want cleaner-looking wheels with the least amount of hassle, ceramic pads are a better bet. Moreover, if you spend most of your driving time commuting and want a smoother ride with less brake noise, you'll want to stick with ceramic. On the other hand, if you live in extreme weather regions, use your car for towing and aggressive driving, or want to save a bit of money, you'll want to consider semi-metallic brake pads instead.