Not All Aftermarket Brake Pads May Be Built To OEM Spec, Here's What May Be Different

Material quality, corrosion resistance, and abutment clearances are obvious considerations when it comes to brake pad designs, so high-quality expensive pads, unlike the cheaper ones, usually don't skimp on these. However, that's not quite the case around friction attachments, which, surprisingly, a lot of aftermarket brake pads compromise on, even when they claim OEM specification and fitment.

Adhesive attachment uses a type of glue to bond the friction material (the brake pad) to the backing plate, whereas mechanical attachment uses welded mesh or hooks to hold the pad against the backing plate. These protrusions are embedded in the brake pad material during the molding process, and a strong mechanical interlock is formed once they're fully cured. Using mechanical attachments provides better shear strength under heavy braking, as high temperatures can break down the chemicals inside glue, causing it to lose adhesion.

OEMs often specify mechanical attachment for most heavy-duty trucks and certain sports cars, but some aftermarket brands, as pointed out by Engineering Explained, sell compatible brake pads that aren't exactly built to OEM spec, despite their fitment claims.