My brain immediately went to the factory in Affalterbach, Germany, where Mercedes-AMG hand-builds the M139 four-cylinder engines for cars like the CLA45, SL43 and C63. You might think I'd rather be working on AMG's honkin' V8s, but as I learned when I got a tour a few years ago, the facility for the smaller engine is vastly more modern and definitely the place to be. The relatively small room is clean, well-lit and extremely quiet — most of the workers have headphones in to jam out to music, but some work in silence. Each worker has their own workstation that autonomously follows them around to all the different sections, and they can fully complete a couple engines per day.

Sadly AMG is discontinuing that four-cylinder, though, and I think there is another factory I'd rather work in anyway: Bugatti's. The French marque's hypercars are hand-built in a super specialized facility in Molsheim, France, that's able to produce a few dozen cars per year. Visually the Bugatti factory just looks like an awesome place to work, and it would surely be incredible to be surrounded by (and in charge of) such advanced machinery.

But what about you? Which automaker's factory would you want to work in? Let me know in the comments below, and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.