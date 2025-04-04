Step Back In Time And Tour The Mercedes Factory Building The First Ever S-Class

People love saying that "they don't make them like they used to," with "them" referring to everything from breakfast cereals to aircraft. Now, you can step inside an old Mercedes factory to explore exactly how they did used to build them, with this particular "them" being the iconic W116 S-Class.

The W116 was produced by Mercedes between 1972 and 1980 at its Sindelfingen factory in Germany, which has about 100 years of history building cars for Mercedes-Benz. Back in the 1970s, Mercedes let a film crew onto the factory floor to see how it assembled its first S-Class, and the resulting film is a cacophony of manual labor, controversial fashion choices, and rudimentary car-building robots (since well upgraded) on the factory floor.

The film begins with a look into a few stages of the development of the W116. There are technical drawings showing the design of the car, clay models of the finished design, and footage of the W116's V8 engine undergoing tests on a dyno rig.