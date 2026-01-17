Screw Eddie Bauer, Ford Is Planning A Super Duty Carhartt Edition

Ford's most iconic brand partnership is arguably the Eddie Bauer special edition models it used to do of the Explorer, Bronco, Expedition, F-150, and Excursion. I remember seeing them as a kid and being so envious of classmates whose parents drove an Eddie Bauer Ford, with their special green and metallic tan paint and plush-looking interiors. That partnership ended a long time ago, but now Ford is teasing a new upcoming collaboration with a different clothing company: the 2027 Ford Super Duty Carhartt truck, coming later this year.

This won't be the first heavy duty American pickup to sport the Carhartt name, though. Chevrolet released a Silverado 2500 Crew Cab LTZ Carhartt Edition in 2021, but it wasn't a particularly special special edition. It had custom seats with khaki-colored seat accents and the Carhartt logo embroidered on the headrest, as well as a custom Carhartt tonneau cover, a khaki-colored pinstripe and some Carhartt exterior badges. Hopefully Ford's Carhartt collab will be more exciting than Chevy's.