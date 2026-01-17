Screw Eddie Bauer, Ford Is Planning A Super Duty Carhartt Edition
Ford's most iconic brand partnership is arguably the Eddie Bauer special edition models it used to do of the Explorer, Bronco, Expedition, F-150, and Excursion. I remember seeing them as a kid and being so envious of classmates whose parents drove an Eddie Bauer Ford, with their special green and metallic tan paint and plush-looking interiors. That partnership ended a long time ago, but now Ford is teasing a new upcoming collaboration with a different clothing company: the 2027 Ford Super Duty Carhartt truck, coming later this year.
This won't be the first heavy duty American pickup to sport the Carhartt name, though. Chevrolet released a Silverado 2500 Crew Cab LTZ Carhartt Edition in 2021, but it wasn't a particularly special special edition. It had custom seats with khaki-colored seat accents and the Carhartt logo embroidered on the headrest, as well as a custom Carhartt tonneau cover, a khaki-colored pinstripe and some Carhartt exterior badges. Hopefully Ford's Carhartt collab will be more exciting than Chevy's.
Carhartt has produced apparel for Ford factory workers since the 1920s
Carhartt and Ford were founded just one mile apart from each other in Detroit, Michigan, and Carhartt produced apparel for Ford factory workers from the 1920s through the '70s. Both brands aim their products at hardworking, blue collar folk who need tough clothes and vehicles to survive in their rugged lifestyle, so the partnership makes a lot of sense.
Ford has only released one teaser image of the Carhartt Super Duty, and it wears a badge showing it has Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engine under the hood. There are also new, very rugged-looking wheels that are modeled after manhole covers. Ford says the inspiration for many of the details on the truck came after Ford designers visited the Carhartt store to research textures and colors. Ford says more details about the 2027 Super Duty Carhartt truck will be revealed in the coming months.