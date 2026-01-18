Bentley Is 3D-Printing Platinum Now, Too
Over the past few years Bentley has been going really hard increasing its customization possibilities and introducing new coachbuilt models like the roofless Bacalar, Batur coupe and Batur convertible. Only 16 of the Batur droptops will be made, but even at that rarity level, you still want your Batur to be unlike anybody else's, whether that be through the color scheme, materials used or other bespoke touches. Last year Bentley showed off a Batur coupe with interior components made from 3D-printed rose gold, and now it's detailing a Batur convertible that has 3D-printed platinum parts. Take that, Batur coupe owner!
Those platinum bits aren't Bentley's only "first" for this Batur. This car is number 4 out of 16, so it's themed after "the power of four," with four newly possible customization options. It's also got the automaker's first soft top in a custom color, its first custom animated puddle lights, and the first tri-tone color scheme. Bentley says this Batur is "the most luxurious commission to date" that Mulliner Coachbuilt has created.
Da Ba Dee
Much of the time automakers that do super bespoke and coachbuilt models keep the owner's identities a secret, but in this case the client is happy to talk about her new car. The owner is Sonia Breslow, who already has experience with custom Mulliner builds as she owns a Bacalar, a Blower Continuation Series and a Speed Six Continuation Series, among an "extensive" collection. (Breslow appears to be an animal rescue philanthropist and married to John Breslow, a welding supply company owner who was also Nebraska's state auditor, Trump's ambassador to Cyprus, and a minority owner of the Arizona Coyotes NHL team.) Bentley says she carefully picks out every single aspect of her cars and has an emphasis on "beautiful cohesion." In Bentley's release, Breslow said:
As long as I can remember, I've been passionate about cars. When I have a car like this Batur, I don't plan on selling it in my lifetime – it's my forever car. I'm totally into the detail and I love designing them – picking out the colours, working through every shade, every feature, making them different from everything else.
All three of the exterior colors were created for Breslow. The upper Breslow Blue is matched to the canvas roof, and the Airbridge that runs above the cowling is also color-matched. Midnight Breslow Blue is used on the hood, the lower body, and as accents on the wheels and side mirrors. The third color is a glossy silver that's used as a 0.2-inch fine-line pinstripe running from the front of the hood all the way around the rear deck. All of the grilles are finished in bright silver, as are the wheels, and the titanium exhaust system has polished tips.
Autumnal tones
The animated puddle lights use 415,800 microscopic mirrors to project Breslow's name on the ground. I think I'd have it show one of my favorite memes. On the inside the car combines leather in "warm, autumnal" colors with light blue accents to tie in the exterior. The Batur was named after a volcano in Indonesia, and the outline of said volcano is embossed in the deep-pile floor mats and used as the stitching patten on the seats, door panels and tonneau cover.
Instead of wood, carbon fiber or stone trim (yes, that's a thing), Breslow's Batur has bright engine-turned aluminum spanning the dashboard and door panels, a classic look that isn't spec'd by enough Bentley owners. The three clocks in the rotating display have custom light blue faces, as does the clock in the lower dash. Oh yeah, and there's that 3D-printed platinum, but it's on some pretty small components: the dead-center mark at the top of the steering wheel and the organ stops for the climate-control system.
As with other Baturs, this convertible will be among the last new Bentleys to use the twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine, which is already out of production for "normal" cars. In the Batur, it makes 740 horsepower and sounds awesome. The Batur convertible starts at around $2 million, but Breslow's was surely a lot more than that.