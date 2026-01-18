Bentley Is 3D-Printing Platinum Now, Too

Much of the time automakers that do super bespoke and coachbuilt models keep the owner's identities a secret, but in this case the client is happy to talk about her new car. The owner is Sonia Breslow, who already has experience with custom Mulliner builds as she owns a Bacalar, a Blower Continuation Series and a Speed Six Continuation Series, among an "extensive" collection. (Breslow appears to be an animal rescue philanthropist and married to John Breslow, a welding supply company owner who was also Nebraska's state auditor, Trump's ambassador to Cyprus, and a minority owner of the Arizona Coyotes NHL team.) Bentley says she carefully picks out every single aspect of her cars and has an emphasis on "beautiful cohesion." In Bentley's release, Breslow said:

As long as I can remember, I've been passionate about cars. When I have a car like this Batur, I don't plan on selling it in my lifetime – it's my forever car. I'm totally into the detail and I love designing them – picking out the colours, working through every shade, every feature, making them different from everything else.

Bentley

All three of the exterior colors were created for Breslow. The upper Breslow Blue is matched to the canvas roof, and the Airbridge that runs above the cowling is also color-matched. Midnight Breslow Blue is used on the hood, the lower body, and as accents on the wheels and side mirrors. The third color is a glossy silver that's used as a 0.2-inch fine-line pinstripe running from the front of the hood all the way around the rear deck. All of the grilles are finished in bright silver, as are the wheels, and the titanium exhaust system has polished tips.