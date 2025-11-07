Judge Allows DOJ To Drop Criminal Charges Against Boeing Over Fatal Crashes, Case Dismissed

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor on Thursday agreed to the DOJ's request to dismiss the criminal case against Boeing over two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. Despite the judge's clear disdain for the DOJ's decision, he concluded that he didn't have the authority to overrule it. This is effectively a settlement: while Boeing admits that it obstructed the FAA's investigation into the crash and has to pay a $1.1 billion fine, much of which will go to the families of the victims, it does not suffer criminal liability and does not have to take on additional federal oversight.

O'Connor was scathing in his criticism of the deal, per CNBC: "In summary, the Government's position in this lawsuit has been that Boeing committed crimes sufficient to justify prosecution, failed to remedy its fraudulent behavior on its own during the [Deferred Prosecution Agreement] which justified a guilty plea and the imposition of an independent monitor, but now Boeing will remedy that dangerous culture by retaining a consultant of its own choosing."

In 2023, O'Connor said that "Boeing's crime may properly be considered the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history." After the dismissal, that crime has not even led to a conviction. Instead, the only result is the fine mentioned above and the fact that Boeing must now hire a consultant to make sure the company isn't committing fraud. Just to make that clear: Boeing will pay that consultant's salary. This is instead of federal oversight.