Boeing Starts Flying New Planes Into China During Lull In Trade War

On June 9, 2025, a plane landed in China. That's actually a pretty big deal. Specifically, a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 landed in Zhoushan, the site of the American planemaker's completion center for the country. According to Reuters, it's the first new plane to do so since April, when U.S. President Donald Trump raised tariffs on China to a whopping 145%, and China then retaliated with 125% tariffs of its own.

That would make new planes, which aren't exactly cheap in the first place, prohibitively expensive. And even if Chinese airlines wanted to eat the costs, they were apparently legally prohibited, too, after Beijing put out a directive to stop buying American-made planes altogether. Call it air-to-air combat in the trade war.

However, after negotiations in May, tariffs were dropped to (a still historically high) 30% by the U.S. and 10% by China. This lull in the trade war seems to have assuaged Chinese authorities enough to allow plane deliveries to resume.